Offaly based Minister urges peatlands communities to apply for funding scheme

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme for 2022 is now open, and Minister Pippa Hackett is urging groups in the Midlands to make applications.

“We are rich in peatlands in Laois and Offaly and we should be justifiably proud of that heritage, so I would encourage community and school groups to come up with ideas and get their applications in,” said Minister Hackett.

“Last year, successful applications were made by Abbeyleix Bog Project, for surveys and mapping; St. Brendan’s Community School, to repair the boardwalk in Killaun Bog; and Mountrath Scout Group for workshops, signage and surveys Knockacoller Bog.”

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme is administered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with a total fund of €500,000 available in 2022, the largest allocation of funding to date.

The scheme seeks to encourage local peatland communities, local groups, local schools and interested parties to engage in the conservation and revitalisation of raised and blanket bogs, particularly protected bogs and fens, and to promote public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage and environment.

The opening of the 2022 Scheme was announced by Green Party Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan T.D.

“I’m delighted to announce the largest allocation of funding to date for this scheme,” he said. “This year, for the first time, projects relating to fens are eligible for funding, as well as raised and blanket bog areas.

“Ireland’s peatlands which include raised bogs, blanket bogs or fens are special and unique places and play an important role in contributing to our biodiversity, sense of place and well-being. I thank the community groups who have participated in this scheme so far and encourage all schools, peatland community and voluntary groups to check out the funding available this year.”

Successful applicants will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 75% of the project eligible costs with a maximum grant of €25,000.

Details of the Terms and Conditions of the Scheme and Application Form needed to apply are available at this link: https://www.npws.ie/peatlands-and-turf-cutting/peatlands-community-engagement-scheme-funding-2022

Closing date for submission of applications is 4pm, Friday, 11 February 2022.