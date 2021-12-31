Decision could stall plan to increase output at Offaly's tallest wind farm

A PLAN to increase the energy output at a wind farm project in Offaly could be stalled by a new An Bord Pleanala ruling.

Cloncant Renewable Energy, a company controlled by energy giant Statkraft, was previously granted permission to develop a nine-turbine wind farm with eight of the turbines in east Offaly and one across the boundary in Kildare.

The original consent was for a 49.5MW facility with turbines 187m high – the tallest so far permitted in the county - at Ballykilleen, Shean, Kilcumber, Cloncant and Cushaling near Edenderry, plus another near Ticknevin, Co Kildare.

The wind farm has yet to be built.

Since then, more powerful generators have been developed, capable of producing 6.6MW each, and the use of those would push the potential capacity of the nine turbines up to 59.4MW.

In a letter to Offaly County Council, the company said there are often “technological advances” during the planning timeframe with wind energy, hence the option of using more efficient generators in the Cushaling Wind Farm turbines.

The company said that no change is required to the size of the turbines to accommodate the larger generators.

Cloncant Renewable Energy sought a determination from the council on whether or not the increase in output would be deemed “development” or “exempted development”.

The council referred the matter on to An Bord Pleanala which decided that an increase in the electricity output, without increasing the size and scale of any of the works, layout or plans, is development.

The board said it did not have enough information on the impact the wind farm would have on grid connection and grid capacity and increasing the output would “intensify” the development.

When the company drew up its original plan, it envisaged each turbine would house a 5.5MW generator.

The proposed wind farm would be located on agricultural land and private bogland and the site is about 4km south of Edenderry and 3.5km east of Clonbullogue.

Private landowners in the area have agreed to lease property to the wind energy company.

Statkraft and Wind Energy Ireland have been contacted for comment.