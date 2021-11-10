Ger scoops Offaly's BOLD lotto jackpot

Ger and his family receiving the cheque. Pic: Bridie Roe
The Ballycommon Organisation for Local Development (B.O.L.D.) lotto was recently won. The winner, Gerard Peyton, collected his cheque on Monday night week last after his lucky numbers came up trumps.
Gerard used the online Clubforce App to purchase his ticket (tickets are still available from local shops or any committee member).
The committee members Damien, Brid, Lily, Gerry and Audrey congratulated the Peyton family and wished them well. T
he funds from the lotto support projects and services in the local community.
The jackpot is now €4600.00 and all support is greatly appreciated.
