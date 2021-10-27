Offaly man to walk from Donegal Bay to Galway Bay in memory of niece who died tragically

CLARA native Ronan Scully will put his best foot forward with some of his lifelong friends again this year, as he embarks on his 4th Bay to Bay charity walk commencing on Saturday, 6th November next.

During a week-long ‘Bay to Bay' Charity Walk of Life, in memory of his young niece Aoife Doyle Scully who passed away tragically in 2020, Ronan Scully aims to raise much needed funds for some worthy causes especially Self Help Africa and some charities close to his heart. The money raised will go towards helping children and young people in need in Africa and Ireland. The walk will take place from Donegal Bay in County Donegal down into Sligo and Mayo along the West of Ireland and then across to his home in Galway a mere 350KM's.

This year's charity Bay to Bay walk is dedicated to the memory of some of his deceased family members and greatest friends, especially to the memory of his young niece Aoife Doyle. He will also remember his great friend and fellow walker David Lohan, his amazing friend, Irish Times journalist and colleague Mary Hunt, his superhero cousin the great Fr. Tom Scully, his fabulous gentleman Uncle Jim Flattery and his amazing Aunty Terry Colsh as well as other family members and friends who all passed away recently and who always supported Ronan with his charity work.

Having worked for a number of years with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, Ronan Scully then spent more than a decade in India, Nepal, Angola, Ethiopia, Kenya and Sierra Leone, and continues this work over the past 28 years as a representative in the West of Ireland with Self Help Africa.

The upcoming 350km trip is a sort of Irish Camino for Ronan and friends and will start from the parish church in Donegal Bay, Co. Donegal on Saturday, 6th November next down into Sligo and Mayo, and will conclude with a 5k charity walk which everyone is invited to take part in on the promenade in Salthill, Galway, on Saturday afternoon at 3pm on the 13th of November. All are welcome to join him at the Claddagh Hall in Galway to walk the Salthill Prom for this event and register at the Claddagh hall that day for the 5km walk and make a donation of €15 or whatever people can afford towards the charities and no amount is too small.

Ronan is also asking people to do a Virtual 1km or 5 km or 10 km walk or whatever distance people can walk during that week in support of his walk and make a donation or get sponsorship and donate it to the charities involved.

Ronan will be joined at different stages of the walk by family, friends and supporters, on his prayerful and reflective journey down through the west coast of Ireland and across the stunning and beautiful Galway Bay. Ronan would like to thank those who have to date donated funds to the charities who will benefit from the walk - Self Help Africa, the Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Rosabel Rooms in partnership with The Irish Hospice Foundation.



“We have a number of social events and gatherings arranged along the route, and there will be various sports people and others joining me at different stages of the trip,” he said.

Having worked to aid those in the developing world for the past 28 years, Ronan Scully has organized races, walks, climbs, social events, charity galas, and fundraising expeditions too numerous to mention through the years, and even undertook a hike and marathon at the North Pole in aid of various charities, a number of years ago.

Paying tribute to all who have supported him in his efforts over the past 28 years, Ronan Scully said that the upcoming cross-down country walk would provide him a chance to say thank you to so many people who have supported him in his work with some of the poorest people, families and children on our planet.

“I am looking at it as a prayerful journey and a celebration of the time I’ve spent working for charity, and also of the many incredible people who I’ve crossed paths with in this line of work over the past 28 years and who gave so much of themselves so that we could help so many people, families and children in need around our country and our world,” he said.

“The Irish people are amongst the most generous people in the world. I feel very blessed, privileged and humbled to be able to do what I do, and to know that so many people have been willing to give their time, their hard earned money and their efforts to support a host of good causes.”

Participants are welcome to join Ronan at any stage along the route but especially on his final 5km walk along the Prom in Galway at 3pm on the 13th of November, or to donate directly to his appeal at www.idonate.ie/AoifeDoyleScully or by contacting any of the charities or at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org

Ronan is calling for peoples generosity and donations for the three charities he is undertaking this epic walk to support- Self Help Africa (For a Women's/Children healthcare project in Ethiopia), Rosabels Rooms (in partnership with The Irish Hospice Foundation) and The Galway Rape Crisis Centre (For a support programme for people who have suffered).

For further information contact: Ronan at (087) 6189094 and for further information on the Charities go to www.selfhelpafrica.org /www.hospicefoundation.ie / www.galwayrcc.ie