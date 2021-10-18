Search

18/10/2021

Completion of Offaly roadworks a 'demonstration of community spirit'

TT4210GS

Cllr Neil Feighery with Annaghmore residents

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

LOCAL councillor Neil Feighery has applauded the completion of two large road schemes in Killoughey recently as a standard-setting demonstration of community spirit and collaboration.

“The spring and summer of this year saw the communities of Annaghbrack Glebe and Annaghmore coming together to make major improvements to the road network servicing their homes and farms.

“Both projects were completed by Tullamore Municipal District under the Department of Transport’s Community Involvement in Roadwork (CIR) Scheme.

“Due to the nature in which local authorities' roadworks budgets are allocated, full reconstruction and resurfacing projects on minor county roads can be difficult to reach due to budgetary constraints. Small rural roads generally receive repair and patching works from year to year rather than extensive reconstruction and resurfacing. The CIR facilitates substantial extra funds from the Department of Transport into the county with the local community contributing up to 15% of the project cost.

“With a length of over 2km and due to the extent of work required to make a real difference to the road network in Annaghbrack Glebe and Annaghmore, I firmly believe that the CIR scheme was a perfect fit.

“Thanks to the leadership of John Connelly, Senior Executive Engineer, the schemes were designed to ensure that all drainage issues were addressed and that they would achieve our key aims of durability and longevity. The roads were fully recycled, repaved, overlaid with asphalt and then surface dressed with tar and chippings for grip. The works were completed in recent weeks expertly by Callington Ltd/Drea family in Ballinamere.  

“It was a pleasure to work with the communities from the beginning of these projects and it would not have been achieved without the assistance of the coordinators on each road and the generosity of the residents to the local contribution fund.

“The residents and farmers on each road will be well served by the roads in the years ahead.”

