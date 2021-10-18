Offaly man performs well at European Canoe Polo Championships

Congratulations to Owen Bracken, Mount Bolus, and his Irish Under 21 Mens Canoe Polo teammates who came 7th of 15 at the Canoe Polo Championships in Sicily.

Just hours before the opening ceremony for the completion, on the 5th October in Catania , the venue was hit by a tornado with winds of 130 km, which destroyed the venue and it looked like the games would not go ahead. Thankfully there were no serious injuries and with all the players and managements help the games got on the way on October 7th.

Ireland got off to a good start beating Portugal in their 1st game, they then played world champions Germany and although they gave them a good game, they were not suscessfull this time, Over the next few days they played Netherlands, Italy, France, and Poland. They played well and scored in every game.

The team played their final game against Czech Republic. Despite being 3-1 down at half time, they dug deep in the second half to win 5-4 clinching 7th place and the best placing in over 10 years.

First time Internationals Owen Bracken and Patrick MacDonald, from Kilcock Canoe polo club notched up their first international goals.

The team played with just the 5 players all week due to injuries, They would normally have 2 subs with them. but they worked together and did themselves and their country proud.