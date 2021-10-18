Search

18/10/2021

Successful golf classic for Offaly GAA in Dublin

A team at the Offaly Association in Dublin golf classic for Offaly GAA.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

THERE was further evidence of the revival of Offaly GAA when the First Offaly Association of Dublin Golf Classic for Offaly GAA in association with Shane Lowry was held at the Palmerstown House estate in Dublin last Friday.

It was a hugely successful day. The presence of the winning managers and some players from the Christy Ring winning Offaly senior hurling team and the Offaly Under 20 All-Ireland winning team was clear evidence of the rise in fortunes.

The atmosphere at Palmerstown House was hugely positive  and the Golf Classic was hugely over-subscribed with some 40 teams taking part in a scramble competition. 

Teams were sponsored by businesses across the country, with many prominent Offaly GAA personalities taking part, as well as Offaly people and people from other counties who enjoyed a great day out. 

Plans are already advancing for a second annual version of the event in summer of 2022, the Offaly Association in Dublin again organising the day. 

The overall sponsor of the event was Rational windows and doors, Edenderry and The Celt Bar where the prize-giving ceremony took place. This was attended by huge numbers of Offaly people living in Dublin and they were royally entertained by Jig Jam. 

The first prize for the competition was sponsored by the Bridge House, Tullamore and by Esker Hills Golf Club. Further prizes and gifts on the day were sponsored by Palmerston House Estate, the Offaly Association in Dublin, Brian O’Regan from Ping Ireland, Mick McGrath and Cosgrave Butchers who provided breakfast baps and burgers, Palace foods for the goodie bags, and John Dylan and Pat Rigney Cassigan Wine and Spirits for the hampers. 

Donal Cunningham arranged the photograph displays and Tim Quinlan did design.

Results: 

1st - 55.6 Toyota Long Mile Road (Alex Burns); 1 night B&B stay for two in the Bridge House Tullamore including dinner on one night and Golfing in Esker Hills Golf Club” x 4, plus a piece of Bog Oak Art x 4. 

2nd - 57.6 The Stone Boat Pub (Steven Larkin); 1 night B&B stay for four in the Heritage Hotel Killenard including dinner and golf for four

3rd - 58.0 Fleury Financial (Des Fleury); 1 night B&B stay for four in the Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford including dinner and golf for four

4th - 58.4 Davy (Pat Duggan); 1 night B&B stay for four in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan including dinner and golf for four

5th - 58.5 Devitts Pub (Gavin Jones); Four Ball Green Fees for Palmerston House Estate

6th - 58.6 Hudson Rooms (Declan Towey); Four Ball Green Fees for Palmerston house estate

Other prizes were:

Nearest pin: Bill Fleury

Longest drive: Shane Kelly

Ladies longest drive: Alison Colclough

The organising committee was 

Chairperson    Jennifer Guinan

Liam Hogan, Liam Fleury, Fintan Lalor, Donal Cunningham, Paul Rouse, Tom Mangan, Loughlin Murphy, Des Fleury, Noel Tynan, John Neylon, Paul Mulvehill and Aidan McCormack.

Local News

