Offaly parish administrator cycled 100k to raise money for defibrillator in church grounds

Tullamore parish administrator Tom Whelan took to the roads for church defibrillator
TULLAMORE parish administrator Tom Whelan has cycled 100 kilometres to raise funds to provide a new defibrillator for the grounds of the Church of the Assumption.
The journey, which took him seven hours to complete, including a break for lunch, began at 7am and took him through Kilcormac,Banagher, Cloghan,Ferbane,Ballycumber,Clara and Kilbeggan.
Tom had set a target of €5,000 which includes training in the use of a defibrillator for 12 people over two days at a cost of €1,500 for each day. To date he has raised €3,000 but he said the money is still coming in and he is hopeful of raising the rest.
Tom has been cycling all his life but up to this the furthest he cycled was 50k, however, he figured if he could do 50k he could do 100k. ‘’You just keep pedaling’’ said Tom.
He is hoping to have the defibrillator some time next week.
‘’I would like to thank all of those who sponsored me and also Donagh McAardle who supplied the bike,’’ added Tom.
Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance with Bord Bia, with Tara McCarthy CEO of Bord Bia Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.