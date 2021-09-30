Offaly parish administrator cycled 100k to raise money for defibrillator in church grounds

TULLAMORE parish administrator Tom Whelan has cycled 100 kilometres to raise funds to provide a new defibrillator for the grounds of the Church of the Assumption.

The journey, which took him seven hours to complete, including a break for lunch, began at 7am and took him through Kilcormac,Banagher, Cloghan,Ferbane,Ballycumber,Clara and Kilbeggan.

Tom had set a target of €5,000 which includes training in the use of a defibrillator for 12 people over two days at a cost of €1,500 for each day. To date he has raised €3,000 but he said the money is still coming in and he is hopeful of raising the rest.

Tom has been cycling all his life but up to this the furthest he cycled was 50k, however, he figured if he could do 50k he could do 100k. ‘’You just keep pedaling’’ said Tom.

He is hoping to have the defibrillator some time next week.

‘’I would like to thank all of those who sponsored me and also Donagh McAardle who supplied the bike,’’ added Tom.