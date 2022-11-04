Search

04 Nov 2022

Cohen Bramall banned as Rotherham host Norwich

Cohen Bramall banned as Rotherham host Norwich

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 2:03 PM

Rotherham will be without suspended defender Cohen Bramall for the visit of Norwich.

Bramall received a red card in the 3-2 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday where his side conceded two stoppage-time goals to lose after he had been sent off.

Boss Matt Taylor is certain to swap things around given the match at Turf Moor where his side played 106 minutes in total.

Defender Cameron Humphreys will be assessed after a hamstring injury.

Josh Sargent will be available for Norwich.

Sargent has returned to training after a recent calf injury and is in contention along with Dimitris Giannoulis (ribs).

Defender Andrew Omobamidele remains out with an ankle injury and is still recovering.

Forward Adam Idah (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) continue their own rehabilitation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media