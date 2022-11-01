Padraig Amond goal earns Woking victory over Yeovil

Woking kept up their National League play-off bid with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil.
After a goalless and largely uneventful first half, Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith saved well from Padraig Amond early in the second.
Smith then thwarted the Irishman from an even better chance moments later, diving low to his left to save his poor penalty after Jermain Anderson was brought down.
Amond finally got the reward for his persistence with six minutes remaining, finishing at the far post after good work from substitute Jack Roles.
