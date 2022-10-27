Walker keen on Dreamloper’s Breeders’ Cup claims

Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders’ Cup with a live chance of adding to to her two Group Ones wins gained already this season.

The mare is set to be Walker’s first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d’Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.

While Dreamloper has also been nominated for the Filly & Mare Turf, Walker favours the Breeders’ Cup Mile for the five-year-old.

Walker said: “I am sure that the one mile and 3/16ths around two turns would be absolutely fine, but the trip is a slight concern. We know she stays nine furlongs, and we also know she doesn’t stay 10 furlongs, so why send her, for potentially the last race of her career, to a race with a slight stamina question mark.

“We know she is one of the best milers in Europe with an official rating of 120, so the Breeders’ Cup Mile looks the race for her.

Dreamloper wins the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp in style under a brilliant ride by @KShoemark 🏆 Huge congratulations to her Owner Breeder Mrs Olivia Hoare and the team 👏🏻 Our thoughts go out to Godolphin and all involved with Coroebus.

“I wouldn’t want it too soft, the faster the better. It is going to be sharper, but she is not slow, she has great gate speed, she will jump, she will travel and the mile will help her settle which is the key to her and over this trip, she will be hitting the line strongly.”

Dreamloper’s dam, Livia’s Dream, also happened to be the first filly Walker ever trained, so her success is extra special.

“Her dam’s best days were as a five-year-old, so it was an obvious decision to keep Dreamloper in training after finishing third in the Sun Chariot Stakes last year. Livia’s Dream was like Dreamloper, a little exuberant with an amazing stride and the most ridiculous action. It really does help to know the family,” said Walker.

“I’ve never had a runner in the Breeders’ Cup, it is one of the mega meetings around the world you dream of having runners at. It is a massive milestone to have a runner and one with a live chance. We really fancy her to run a big race and that is very special and exciting.”