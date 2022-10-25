Arthur Okonkwo Crewe’s hero in draw with AFC Wimbledon

Crewe goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo saved a penalty as his side rallied to seal a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The Dons were the better side throughout the first half, though both sides struggled to create obvious opportunities in an often scrappy contest.

Josh Davison had the hosts’ first clear chance on the half-hour mark, his low shot fizzing just wide, though they took a deserved lead in added time.

Harry Pell’s strike forced a strong save from Arsenal loanee Okonkwo and from the resulting corner, Ayoub Assal bundled the ball over the line to score his second in as many matches.

Crewe were much better at the start of the second half, and they deservedly equalised in the 62nd minute through Rio Adebisi’s glancing header from a corner.

Despite a lacklustre second half the hosts had the perfect chance to seal victory with a penalty in the 75th minute.

However, Davison’s low effort from the spot was well stopped by Okonkwo, with both sides ultimately claiming a point.