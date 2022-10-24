Blue Rose Cen on course to put Head name in lights again at the Breeders’ Cup

Blue Rose Cen will aim to cap what has already been a hugely successful first season at the Breeders’ Cup.

Trained by Christopher Head, the filly turned the Prix Marcel Boussac into something of a procession, winning by five lengths.

In doing so she became the first Group One winner of her young trainer’s career but given his own breeding, as the son of Freddy Head, it is perhaps no surprise the apple has not fallen far from the tree.

With the Boussac winner qualifying automatically for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, the daughter of Churchill only had to prove her well-being after the race and she has come out of it in great order, according to her trainer.

“The Breeders’ Cup is the idea. We have always been very happy with her since the beginning and she showed a lot of class on Arc weekend,” said Head.

Well clear! Blue Rose Cen wins the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at @paris_longchamp! pic.twitter.com/EBgrMKVCB6 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 2, 2022

“The good thing about her is that she has the attitude for soft ground, but she’s also shown that she is very nice on good ground, too.

“She had won her Group Three easily before the Boussac so we knew her level on the French side, but we had no idea about the rest of Europe, it was all about what they brought over.

“We think she will be a very nice filly for the Prix de Diane next year, for which you need a filly who stays the distance (10 furlongs) but also has the speed of a miler. Of course, we’re looking forward to next year and her mother was able to stay 10 furlongs, but I don’t want to harm her going over that distance as a two-year-old.”

With the likes of Miesque and Goldikova, Freddy Head enjoyed spectacular success both as a jockey and trainer at the Breeders’ Cup, and for his son to be going so early in his career with a major contender will not go unnoticed.

“I am keen to go to the Breeders’ Cup because she came out of the Bousaac brilliantly and I can’t imagine what she’s going to do there, I think it’s going to be very nice,” he said.

“Of course it’s exciting to have a filly like this so early in my career. We’ve already had Sibila Spain (Group Two winner) and to have another filly like this is important for us to prove the stable is capable of bringing through nice horses and knowing where to put them.

“I would be very happy to have the opportunity to go and travel and compete in big races worldwide.

“We’re really living a dream going to the Breeders’ Cup given I grew up watching my father win there.

“We want to thank the owners (Yeguada Centurion SL), who also had Sibila Spain, to put their trust in such a young trainer and I can’t thank them enough for taking the risk.

“At the minute we have 20 in training and soon we will have the yearlings coming in so we’re probably going to have about 40. We are buying the stables from my father so we’re going to do our best and try to improve our statistics.

“Blue Rose Cen is in seriously good order, she’s full of speed and she can sustain it. She has the tenacity and as long as everything goes well with her travelling, I’m sure she will show her best in her next race.”