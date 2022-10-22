Search

22 Oct 2022

Rohit Sharma bats away issues between India and Pakistan to focus on World Cup

Rohit Sharma bats away issues between India and Pakistan to focus on World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 12:29 PM

Rohit Sharma sidestepped the issue of rising tensions between the boards of India and Pakistan ahead of their seismic T20 World Cup showdown at a sold-out MCG.

More than 90,000 fans are expected for the latest instalment of a fierce rivalry between two neighbouring countries whose only matches against each other since 2013 have been at major tournaments.

While relations between the players are thought to be largely friendly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board have been in disagreement this week.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council, told reporters on Tuesday India will not travel to next year’s Asia Cup and suggested it be moved from Pakistan, who may boycott the 2023 50-over World Cup in retaliation.

But when asked about the issue, India captain Rohit said: “My take is let’s focus on this World Cup because this is important for us. We’re not worried about what is going to happen later.

“There’s no point in thinking about it. The BCCI will make the decisions on that. We are focused on how we need to be very well prepared for (Sunday’s) game.”

Up until last year, India had a stranglehold on this fixture at the World Cup, prevailing in the dozen previous occasions they had met – seven at 50-over level and five in T20s – but that was broken in jaw-dropping fashion in the United Arab Emirates as Pakistan claimed a remarkable 10-wicket win in Dubai.

That defeat was part of the reason India exited at the Super 12s stage, a shock given they had been favourites to win the tournament, and they have not gone all the way at an International Cricket Council event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit added: “The more you keep things simpler, it’s easier for you to go and get the job done.

“That is what our focus has been and constant talk about how we can just relax ourselves a little bit and not worry about ‘(it has been) nine years we have not won the ICC trophy’ and things like that.

“Of course, it’s there in the back of our players’ minds, but it’s important to just keep that away and just focus on the job at hand at the moment because it’s my personal belief that if you think too much of the past, you won’t be able to focus on the present. It’s important to focus on the present.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media