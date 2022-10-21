Search

21 Oct 2022

James Connolly could be back to bolster Bristol Rovers against Plymouth

Defender James Connolly could return from injury as Bristol Rovers face Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth.

Connolly has been out for almost two months with a stress fracture but has returned to training and was close to featuring in the midweek cup win over Swindon.

Manager Joey Barton felt the game came just a few days too soon for the Wales Under-21 international.

Scott Sinclair will hope to be included in the squad after returning to his former club on a free transfer until January. He also had a loan spell at Plymouth.

Argyle defenders Macaulay Gillesphey and Dan Scarr will miss the trip to Bristol.

Gillesphey remains absent with the groin injury which has seen him miss the last five matches.

Scarr will serve the second game of a three-match ban following his red card against Accrington.

Brendan Galloway should be available after playing the full 90 minutes of the midweek win over Crystal Palace following a calf problem.

