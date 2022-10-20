Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain sidelined for Rochdale

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell remain doubtful heading into Rochdale’s clash with Wimbledon on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Slicker, on loan from Manchester City, has yet to make a league appearance this season while striker Campbell has only managed six minutes.

Defender Ben Nelson returned from injury in the midweek Football League Trophy clash with Salford and will be pressing to retain his place in the side.

Rochdale moved out of the relegation zone with victory over Barrow last weekend and will be looking for their third league win in a row.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson could bring midfield duo Kwaku Frimpong and Alfie Bendle into the fray for the trip to Lancashire.

Paris Maghoma is suspended after his booking in last week’s defeat to Sutton, while George Marsh is out for four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Alex Woodyard is not yet available as he shakes off a calf injury, while Alex Pearce has also suffered a setback as he recovers from a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Lee Brown is also a doubt having been laid low due to illness this week as the Dons battle to move further away from the foot of the table.