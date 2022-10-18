Craig Wighton helps unbeaten Dunfermline down Clyde in League One

Dunfermline maintained their unbeaten start to the cinch League One season with a 2-0 win over Clyde.
The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute when Craig Wighton was played in by Matthew Todd before slotting home for his side’s opener.
The provider turned goalscorer for his side’s second with a strike from distance to secure all three points.
Juan Alegria scored twice Falkirk maintained their four-point gap behind Dunfermline with a 3-1 win over Alloa.
Brad McKay opened the scoring for Falkirk after just three minutes, before Alegria’s first came just four minutes later.
Falkirk had their third – and Alegria’s second – just before half time, with Alloa grabbing a late consolation goal in the 86th minute through Conor Sammon.
