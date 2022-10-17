Mark Fotheringham may name unchanged line-up as Huddersfield host Preston

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Preston.
Fotheringham, set for his fifth game in charge, has reported no new injuries after Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham, but is still without several injured players.
Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) has not featured in the last six matches and defender Will Boyle has been sidelined due to a hip injury.
Matty Pearson (foot), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee) are still out.
Preston boss Ryan Lowe will hand late fitness tests to Daniel Johnson and Liam Lindsay.
Midfielder Johnson (groin) and defender Lindsay (hamstring) both missed Saturday’s home defeat to Stoke.
Defender Patrick Bauer is recovering from appendix surgery and on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott (hamstring) will be out until December.
Teenage striker Finlay Cross-Adair will be hoping to feature again after making his first-team debut against Stoke.
