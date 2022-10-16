Search

16 Oct 2022

Stormbuster set to take Vertem Futurity challenge

Stormbuster set to take Vertem Futurity challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 12:34 PM

Stormbuster is poised to make the step up to Group One company and take his chance in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Andrew Balding’s youngster caught the eye in defeat in his thirst three outings, finishing third to subsequent Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby on debut, before bumping into Zetland winner Flying Honours when tried at Listed level at Salisbury on his third start.

Although it took four attempts to get off the mark, it was worth the wait, and the son of Dubawi disposed of previous winners Highbank and Classic by five lengths when opening his account in a competitive Newbury conditions contest.

That performance sets the colt up perfectly for a trip to Town Moor on Saturday, where the outing will give a good indication on how he should be campaigned next season.

“He ran at Salisbury and it was a decent effort. But he came back and was a different horse, imposing in his physique as opposed to previously when he went through a growth spurt and got a bit hollow,” said David Bowe, racing manager for Stormbuster’s owner, Jeff Smith.

“But I think we saw the real McCoy for the Haynes, Hanson & Clark at Newbury. So I think it is a natural step to go to Doncaster with him and see how we get on. But whatever the situation is there I think we have a nice horse for next year to campaign at whatever level he finds himself at.”

On what distance Stormbuster’s best trip might be, Bowe added: “I think he could be a mile-and-a-quarter horse and ultimately a mile and a half maybe, I don’t know. There is a lot of stamina in the pedigree, and we will have to see, but at the moment I think stepping up in trip is the way we will be going with him rather than coming back in trip.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media