Jack Stretton at the double as Carlisle brush aside Doncaster

Jack Stretton helped lift Carlisle into the League Two play-off places with a brace in their impressive 3-0 win over Doncaster.
The on-loan Derby forward, 21, hit a quick-fire double after Callum Guy’s opener at Brunton Park.
Paul Simpson’s side, who are unbeaten at home this season, jumped to sixth after their ninth game without defeat.
Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy produced a great save to keep out Ben Close before opposite number Jonathan Mitchell did exceptionally well to push Owen Moxon’s header on to the bar.
The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Guy found the bottom corner from 25 yards out.
Stretton opened his account for the club eight minutes into the second half as he diverted Jordan Gibson’s effort home.
The striker slotted in his second 13 minutes later after Gibson’s perfectly-weighted pass.
Mitchell saved Ryan Edmondson’s stoppage-time penalty after Adam Long fouled substitute Jayden Harris in the box.
