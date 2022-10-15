Search

15 Oct 2022

Lowly Lincoln stun Ipswich as Ben House goal secures surprise away win

Lowly Lincoln stunned high-flying Ipswich with a 1-0 victory and inflicted the first home league defeat of the season on the Tractor Boys.

The only goal of the game came in the 24th minute from Ben House following a corner.

The ball initially hit the head of Regan Poole and went up in the air only to drop down for the City man to score.

Conor Chaplin had an opportunity to equalise for Town but he failed to make a clean connection with the ball and a long-range effort by Lee Evans was turned round the post by the visitors’ goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Evans then struck a free-kick from just outside the penalty area straight into the arms of Rushworth and, from another corner, Lincoln almost took a two-goal lead when House hit the foot of the post.

There were loud shouts for an Ipswich spot-kick when Marcus Harness was brought down in the penalty area and an Evans free-kick struck the bar as Town pressed for an equaliser with attack after attack but a goal failed to materialise.

