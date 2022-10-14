Search

14 Oct 2022

Ipswich welcome back Dominic Ball for home clash with Lincoln

Ipswich will have defender Dominic Ball available again for the Sky Bet League One match against Lincoln at Portman Road.

Ball missed last weekend’s win at Morecambe because of a gash in his leg, but resumed full training again on Friday.

Centre-back Cameron Burgess is stepping up his recovery from facial surgery along with summer signing Panutche Camara (groin).

Forward Gassan Ahadme (foot), Sone Aluko (knee) and Greg Leigh (compression fracture) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Lincoln will again be without midfielder Teddy Bishop, who misses the chance to face his former club.

Bishop has been sidelined by a hamstring problem since mid-September, but is now able to take part in some training again.

Winger Danny Mandroiu made his first start for the Imps in the goalless draw against Charlton, so could be handed another chance to impress.

Defender Joe Walsh (calf) continues his rehabilitation and centre-back Lewis Montsma (knee) is a long-term absentee, but has returned to training outside.

