13 Oct 2022

Omari Patrick faces late fitness test ahead of Carlisle’s clash with Doncaster

13 Oct 2022 11:53 AM

Carlisle are assessing the fitness of Omari Patrick as they prepare to welcome Doncaster to Brunton Park.

The striker scored twice in a match-winning substitute turn against Hartlepool last weekend but was forced off with a hamstring injury late on.

Fin Back also left the field with a tight hamstring and his absence would require a reshuffle in defence.

Ryan Edmondson, Morgan Feeney and Ben Barclay are back to fitness and ready to push for a place, but Joel Senior (knee), Tobi Sho-Silva, Jamie Devitt (both hamstring) and Sonny Hilton (ankle) are out.

Rovers are strengthened by the return of three key players.

Jon Taylor and Tom Anderson both made comebacks in the midweek defeat to Barnsley in the Papa John’s Trophy and could go again after safely managing more than an hour.

Striker George Miller was also back after a hamstring niggle and grabbed two goals off the bench.

Kieran Agard has been struggling with a bout of food poisoning but should be available again.

