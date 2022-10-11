IJF benefits as Ian Balding’s bet on William Buick comes to fruition

The Injured Jockeys Fund is to receive £5,000 owing to a 21-year-old bet placed by former trainer Ian Balding on William Buick to be crowned champion jockey.

Balding, trainer of numerous equine stars such as Mill Reef and Lochsong, placed a verbal bet of £50 in 2001 with then Tote chairman Peter Jones that Buick would one day be champion at odds of 100-1.

The Oslo-born jockey, who began riding out at Kingsclere in the school holidays aged 14, rode his first winner for Balding’s son Andrew in 2006 and was joint-champion apprentice, along with David Probert, two years later.

Having lost out by just two winners to Oisin Murphy last season, Buick will officially be crowned champion jockey for the first time on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday – and Ian Balding is delighted the Tote has honoured his bet, with the winnings going to the IJF.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled he has fulfilled the potential I always knew he had, and I have finally had a successful bet!

“My late brother Toby (Grand National-winning trainer) would be proud.”