Search

26 Sept 2022

Crystallium aiming to sparkle in Oh So Sharp test

Crystallium aiming to sparkle in Oh So Sharp test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 2:35 PM

Tom Clover feels Newmarket’s Oh So Sharp Stakes on October 7 is the ideal place to test the credentials of his unbeaten filly Crystallium.

An impressive three-and-a-half-length winner on debut at Chelmsford, the talented youngster kept her unbeaten record intact when giving weight all round in a competitive Newbury conditions race earlier this month.

Her handler is now keen to give his charge one more run this season and the step up to stakes company for the highlighted seven-furlong Group Three will give the Kremlin House team a good indication of whether they can spend the winter dreaming of a return to the Rowley Mile for the 1000 Guineas in the spring.

“We’ll hopefully have her out in the Oh So Sharp Stakes,” said Clover. “At the moment we feel that looks a good place to go to next. It fits well training wise and there’s a nice gap between races.

“I suppose one slight concern would be her sire Expert Eye perhaps didn’t run great at Newmarket, but then she breezed well parallel to the Rowley Mile at Newmarket.”

He continued: “She’s got a great attitude, a lovely pedigree and I think she’s pretty good.

“I hope she can really develop well from two to three and it will be nice to get one more run into her and then I’m looking forward to giving her a break at some point to see how she does physically.

“Hopefully she will give us nice things to dream through the winter looking forward to next year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media