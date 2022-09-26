Crystallium aiming to sparkle in Oh So Sharp test

Tom Clover feels Newmarket’s Oh So Sharp Stakes on October 7 is the ideal place to test the credentials of his unbeaten filly Crystallium.

An impressive three-and-a-half-length winner on debut at Chelmsford, the talented youngster kept her unbeaten record intact when giving weight all round in a competitive Newbury conditions race earlier this month.

Wyoming looked set for victory in the @DDFRacing-sponsored @BritishEBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes @NewburyRacing Crystallium, trained by @tomcloverracing and superbly ridden by @DavidEgan99, had other ideas . . . pic.twitter.com/6MaUTb6mSB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 16, 2022

Her handler is now keen to give his charge one more run this season and the step up to stakes company for the highlighted seven-furlong Group Three will give the Kremlin House team a good indication of whether they can spend the winter dreaming of a return to the Rowley Mile for the 1000 Guineas in the spring.

“We’ll hopefully have her out in the Oh So Sharp Stakes,” said Clover. “At the moment we feel that looks a good place to go to next. It fits well training wise and there’s a nice gap between races.

“I suppose one slight concern would be her sire Expert Eye perhaps didn’t run great at Newmarket, but then she breezed well parallel to the Rowley Mile at Newmarket.”

He continued: “She’s got a great attitude, a lovely pedigree and I think she’s pretty good.

“I hope she can really develop well from two to three and it will be nice to get one more run into her and then I’m looking forward to giving her a break at some point to see how she does physically.

“Hopefully she will give us nice things to dream through the winter looking forward to next year.”