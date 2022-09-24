Search

24 Sept 2022

Aidan Keeley steers Majestic to Cambridgeshire glory

Aidan Keeley steers Majestic to Cambridgeshire glory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 5:24 PM

It was a huge day for apprentice Aidan Keeley who swooped from off the pace aboard Mick Channon’s Majestic to land the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

Keeley, who is attached to trainer Gary Moore, was having his first ride on the Rowley Mile and continued his family’s rich history in the race, with his grandfather Brian Rouse having won the prestigious handicap twice aboard Baronet in 1978 and 1980.

The 28-runner field split into two groups, with Tom Marquand and Protagonist leading the select group on the far side, while 2020 winner Majestic Dawn blazed a trail at the head of the larger stands’ side collective.

Although those on the stands’ side looked to hold the advantage as the race began to unfold, William Knight’s Dual Identity appeared to have timed his challenge to precision on the far rail and Andrea Atzeni sensed victory as the field entered the final 220 yards.

However, the race changed complexion again inside final half-furlong as Keeley came with a race-winning run aboard the 25-1 shot Majestic, with race-regular Bell Rock following the winner through to edge out Dual Identity in a photo for second.

Keeley said: “He travelled really strong. He’s one of those horses who you almost want to find trouble on. I moved over to the centre from where I was drawn (26) and it opened up nicely for me.

“Off the bridle he found plenty and galloped straight through the line and he’s done it nicely off a low enough mark.

“I’m ecstatic to win a race like this, it’s by far the best of my career, I don’t really know how to put it into words. I’ve had a lot of help off jockey coaches and all my family and thanks go to Mr Channon for giving me the ride. There’s a lot of people behind it, I’m just the one riding the horse.

“This was my first ride at Newmarket so that was a thrill in itself, never mind it being a winner and in the Cambridgeshire – I just can’t put it into words.

“It’s a handicap that does throw up big-priced winners. Even if you are on one that is a big price you are always thinking you’ve got half a chance.”

Channon was not present due to Covid issues. He said: “We only ran him last week because we didn’t think he’d get in, but when he was in such good form – he should have won last week – we decided to run him again.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t be there because I’m isolating.

“The young lad gave him a great ride, he’s very promising. My girl (Rose Dawes) would have ridden him but she had a fall and broke her hand.

“I’m delighted. I’ve never won the Cambridgeshire before but I’ve been placed, these big races are what it’s all about, we won the Lincoln this year too with Johan so we’ve had a good one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media