15 Sept 2022

Liam Rosenior without Jake Rooney as Derby take on Wycombe

15 Sept 2022 8:31 PM

Jake Rooney is out of Derby’s clash with Wycombe after suffering a thigh strain.

The defender is expected to be out for up to two weeks.

Korey Smith is back running but is not in contention to face the Chairboys as he needs to build his fitness back up.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang is also sidelined for Liam Rosenior’s men and not expected back for a number of weeks after fracturing his arm in training.

Wycombe remain without the banned Garath McCleary for the trip to Pride Park.

The midfielder was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood earlier this month and serves the second of a three-game suspension.

Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr have all been nursing minor problems recently.

Wycombe are 10th in Sky Bet League One, level on points with the Rams.

