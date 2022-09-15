Search

15 Sept 2022

Ismaila Sarr and Jeremy Ngakia are doubts for Watford’s clash with Sunderland

Ismaila Sarr and Jeremy Ngakia are doubts for Watford’s clash with Sunderland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 5:20 PM

Ismaila Sarr and Jeremy Ngakia are doubts for Watford’s Sky Bet Championship meeting with Sunderland.

Forward Sarr rolled his ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, while defender Ngakia was substituted later in that match due to a hamstring issue.

Left-back Hassane Kamara will be assessed after missing the last two games due to a muscle strain.

Captain Tom Cleverley is closing in on a first-team return following a calf problem but fellow midfielder Imran Louza remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from knee surgery at the end of last season.

Sunderland are likely to be without forward Ellis Simms at Vicarage Road.

The Everton loanee was forced off in the first half of Wednesday evening’s 3-0 win at Reading due to a toe injury, with the club waiting to discover the extent of the damage.

Defenders Dan Ballard (foot) and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) and striker Ross Stewart (thigh) remain sidelined.

Paris St Germain loanee Edouard Michut is still not ready for a debut after suffering a minor injury during his first days of training with the Black Cats.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media