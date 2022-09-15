Search

15 Sept 2022

Sean Levey stood down by BHA for ‘medical reasons’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 2:09 PM

Sean Levey will miss the final night of this year’s Racing League after being stood down by the British Horseracing Authority for “medical reasons”.

The Swaziland-born rider leads the jockeys’ standings in the team competition after landing five winners from 17 rides and accumulating 228 points – 59 points clear of closest pursuer Harrison Shaw.

Levey had three booked rides for the sixth and final night at Newcastle, but was taken off Miss Down Under at Sandown on Wednesday and will not be in action at Gosforth Park, where he is part of the table-topping London and The South team.

He is also set to miss Friday’s action at Newbury where he had six booked rides.

Levey’s agent, Sashi Righton, said: “Sean has been stood down by the BHA for medical reasons.”

When contacted, the BHA declined to comment, stating instead that the issue was “confidential”.

