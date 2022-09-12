New Hull boss Tony Smith out to make Super League Grand Final history

Hull’s new boss Tony Smith has revealed he wants to become the first head coach to win a Grand Final with two different clubs.

The 55-year-old former England coach, sacked for the first time in his coaching career by Hull KR in July, was appointed as Brett Hodgson’s replacement at city rivals Hull on Saturday.

Smith, whose older brother Brian was in charge at Hull from 1988-90, is a two-time Grand Final winner as coach with Leeds (2004 and 2007) and a three-time losing finalist with another former club, Warrington (2012, 2013 and 2016).

🗣️ "It’s time for me to begin to prepare us for the new season, looking at where we need to improve and what we need to focus on." Tony Smith speaks to https://t.co/OWmeLugHCX for the first-time since joining the Black & Whites as the club's new head coach… Full Interview 👇 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) September 10, 2022

After being introduced to the media by Hull chairman Adam Pearson at MKM Stadium, Smith said: “I don’t often talk about winning stuff because I don’t want to give people false expectations and put that added responsibility on.

“But I’ve won a couple of Grand Finals, only at one club. I missed out three times at another club. No other coach has done it at two clubs.

“I missed out on that opportunity. Who knows how long it might take, but I’d like to do that at some stage in my career.

“I know I’m getting to the back-end, or the twilight, of my career so I’d like to do it sooner rather than later.

“It would be a nice accolade to have. It would prove that what you do is still up to date and efficient and effective.

“So there’s a little incentive. I’ve shared that with Adam and I’m prepared to share that publicly today.

“I’d like to be the first coach to win a Grand Final at two different clubs. Hopefully that can be at this club.”

Smith has been has taken charge of his fifth Super League club following the recent departure of fellow Australian Hodgson, who stepped down two days after Hull’s 36-4 defeat to Hull KR on the final day of the Super League season.

Hull FC have announced the appointment of Tony Smith as the club’s new head coach. Smith joins the Black & Whites with immediate effect ahead of the club’s pre-season schedule getting underway in the Autumn. Full Story 👉 https://t.co/gk3vfcZMmh pic.twitter.com/kMNW0Q1QtX — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) September 10, 2022

Hull finished ninth in the table after losing seven of their last nine fixtures and Pearson confirmed new signings would only be added to the squad if current players were sold during the close season.

Smith said: “I’m happy with that. If there’s no trades, that’s fine. My job is to get the best out of whatever squad I’ve got. That’s my job, to get them to be better players.”

Hull KR announced reserve and academy coach Stanley Gene had departed on Monday morning and Smith added he hoped to announce a new assistant head coach and a strength and conditioning coach “in the next few days”.