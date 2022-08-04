Search

04 Aug 2022

Successful Open Week at Offaly Tennis Club

Open Week at the Wilmer Tennis Club in Birr was a great success.

THE annual Open Week returned to the Wilmer Tennis Club in Birr recently for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic and it turned out to be a very successful event.

There was the usual good entry with a strong representation from the host club joined by players from Abbeyleix to Killaloe and Cashel to Tullamore.

In all there were 13 events across the different grades and the club was represented in all 13 finals, which was a terrific achievement. On the whole it was a very successful week for the host club and a number of players made it to more than one final with two of them, J.P. Savy and Sinead Molloy both being successful in two different events.

There was some great tennis played over the 10 days culminating in some top quality finals on the Saturday. The fantastic weather was a bonus and brought out a lot of spectators to watch some great matches. The BBQ on the final two days also added to the occasion and ensured there was a great atmosphere for the culmination of the tournament.

Well done to the organisers for ensuring that everything ran so smoothly and on time.

The presentation took place after the last final on Saturday evening and prizes were presented by Club President Grainne Cashen.

Special thanks are extended to the sponsors of Open Week, Cloud 9 Furniture, Portlaoise; Caroline Boyd, The Stables, Birr; Liam Butler, Haven Pharmacy Butlers, Birr; and Darragh and Morvenna Kelly, Martello Coffee Dock, Banagher.

The results of all the finals were as follows:

Men's 'A' Singles: Winner – Brian Mullins, Runner-up – James Morris.

Men's 'B' Singles: Winner – Paddy Gibbons, Runner-up – Stefan Matthews.

Men's 'C' Singles: Winner – Aaron Blake, Runner-up – Bryan England.

Ladies 'B' Singles: Winner – Victoria Haliy, Runner-up – Lisa Pardy.

Ladies 'C' Singles: Winner – Elaine Dermody, Runner-up – Niamh Larkin.

Men's 'A' Doubles: Winners – J.P. Savy & Chris Collins, Runners-up – Dermot Sheils & Brian Mullins.

Men's 'B' Doubles: Winners – Billy Woods & Stefan Matthews, Runners-up – Ray Quegan & Gary Parsons.

Men's 'C' Doubles: Winners – Justin Kinsella & Tadhg Corley, Runners-up – Liam Butler & Alan Cassidy.

Ladies 'B' Doubles: Winners – Paula Quinlan & Christine Bruce, Runners-up – Csilla Varga & Avril Hayes.

Ladies 'C' Doubles: Winners – Sinead Molloy & Ger Lyons, Runners-up – Catherine Tuohy & Catherine Redmond.

Open Mixed Doubles: Winners – J.P. Savy & Tara Spain, Runners-up – Dermot Sheils & Helena Darcy.

Handicapped Mixed 'A' Doubles: Winners – John McAulay & Sinead Molloy, Runners-up – Dan O'Meara & Paula Quinlan.

Handicapped Mixed 'B' Doubles: Winners – James Blanchard & Jody O'Neill, Runners-up – Benny Larkin & Orla Carey.

