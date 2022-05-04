Search

04 May 2022

Great performances for Offaly Rowing Club at prestigious Skibereen Regatta

Great Offaly rowing performances at Skibereen Regatta

WJ16 double partnership of Roísín Byrne and Isobel McAuliffe.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

04 May 2022 4:28 PM

The prestigious Skibbereen Regatta resumed last weekend after a two-year Covid break. While it spilled rain in Offaly,  the sun shone in Cork providing near-perfect rowing conditions.  For many Offaly rowers, it was their first-ever outing to the National Rowing Centre and all put in great performances.

The first competitors were masters rowers Conor Gilsenan and John Ward who finished 4th and 5th in their races and were pleased with their first outing this season.

Next up was the Women's J16 coxed quad of Roísín Byrne, Emily Byrne, Isobel McAuliffe, Aisling Walsh, and cox Lyla Kane-Walsh, who qualified for the A final in a field of 45 crews and finished 3rd.  

The Women's J14 crews were next. Racing in their first-ever single sculls, Nicole Duke, Bláithín Clarke, and Ealga McAuliffe raced well, and finished 2nd, 4th, and 4th in their respective races.  They teamed up in the quad with Katelyn Taylor, racing in her first race, and cox  Lyla Kane-Walsh to finish 4th in a very tight race.

In the afternoon the J16 women were back on the water in double sculls with Aisling Walsh and Emily Byrne third in their race Isobel McAuliffe and  Roísín Byrne made the A final and won their event outright.

On Sunday the Finn Bagnel-Condron and Ben Ward raced up a grade in J16 single sculls.  They were first and second in their heat and were just outside the qualifying time for the finals.

Emily Byrne had a good race to finish 4th in the WJ15 single sculls.

Conor Gilsenan and John Ward teamed up in the master's double scull and took fourth place.

Isobel McAuliffe, Roísín Byrne, Sadhbh Keohane, and  Aisling Walsh raced in the WJ16 single sculls.   Sadhbh Keohane and  Aisling Walsh both finished a strong 4th in their heats. Roísín Byrne and Isobel McAuliffe qualified for the final where they placed 3rd and 4th.

Last on the water were the Men's J15 single scullers.  Aidan Molloy raced well to win his race, with Ben Ward and  Finn Bagnel-Condron finished 3rd and 4th in their races.

The club is looking forward to their next outing in Castleconnell, Limerick in two weeks' time.

Offaly Rowing Club offers a trial membership for those interested in trying the sport of rowing. Contact the club on Facebook, or email the secretary at secretary.offalyrowingclub@gmail.com.

