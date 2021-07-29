Offaly under no illusions about importance of returning to Joe McDonagh Cup

THERE has been something dispiriting about watching Offaly senior hurlers go about their business in the Christy Ring Cup this year.

That is no reflection on the management and players who have done what they have had to do in a very professional, efficient manner but the standard of opposition provided by Sligo and Wicklow in their two games so far has shown how important it is to return to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Offaly's results says it all really. They qualified for the semi-final with a 2-39 to 2-17 win over Sligo in Markievicz Park and they booked their final place with a run away 6-30 to 0-11 victory over Wicklow last Sunday.

Offaly's first half performance was poor against Sligo but they still won very convincingly and played some very good hurling, getting their act together in the second half. Last Saturday's semi-final was even more of a non event. At least Sligo were competitive for much of the first half but Wicklow were never at the races and the only issue at stake was the winning margin.

Now Offaly play Derry in the final in Croke Park next Saturday and they will be aiming to make no mistakes. Offaly really need to get up to a higher level of hurling. Their performances in Division 2A of the National Hurling League were very encouraging as they sauntered to promotion, recording impressive wins over Joe McDonagh Cup opposition in Meath, Kerry, Carlow and Down while their second string side destroyed Wicklow.

Offaly hurled at a reasonably high level in these games and there was clear evidence of improvement in terms of skill, touch, intensity and physicality. That hasn't been as noticeable in the championship but that is down to the standard of opposition, rather than any decline by Offaly. It is hard to motivate yourself, to perform against clearly inferior opposition and the championship has been very much an anti-climax for Offaly.

Offaly look to be well capable of competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup. The impression remains that they were hurling well enough to have won it this year and they should be very close next year. They can't, however, make any mistakes in this final and last year's experience will have them on high alert.

Offaly were warm favourites to advance last year but were beaten on penalties by Down in the semi-final in Newry. That was a devastating defeat for Offaly but they weren't hurling as well as they are this year. There has been a significant and general raising of the bar by manager Michael Fennelly and his back room team since then. There was a substantial overhaul in the panel and the players have responded very well.

Offaly had a big 0-32 to 1-12 win over Derry in the Christy Ring Cup last year. Offaly hurled well in fits and starts but their progress was never in the slightest bit of danger. They took control early on, led by 0-16 to 0-6 at half time and pulled out of sight in the fourth quarter.

Offaly are better this year and they shouldn't have any major problems in winning the final. They will have to be focused, motivated and hit the ground running but all the indications point to an Offaly win.

Derry will be physical, they will try very hard and they have some fine hurlers. The results in this year's competition suggests that Offaly should have plenty to spare at the final whistle. Derry had only a point to spare, 0-19 to 1-15 in their first round win over Roscommon. They beat Wicklow by 2-23 to 0-19 and had a 0-28 to 2-17 win over Sligo in the semi-final.

Offaly's results against Wicklow and Sligo suggests they are in a vastly different class than Derry but they still have to do it. Offaly have no major injury worries and are likely to go with the same fifteen that started against Wicklow.

The key for them here is to start well, to get on top early on, make it count on the scoreboard and not give Derry any grounds for hope. They should be able to do all of this.

Verdict – Offaly.