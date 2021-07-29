Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Shane Lowry with work to do after steady opening round at Olympic Games

Shane Lowry has some work to do over the coming days if he is to challenge of an Olympic medal after a steady opening round in Tokyo. However with 54 holes still to go, he has plenty of time to make up the ground.

The Offaly golfer shot a one under par 70 in a weather interrupted round on Thursday to leave him in a tie for 31st and seven shots off the lead. Shane had two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars in his round that was delayed after 12 holes due to lightning. 

His Irish team-mate Rory McIlroy is one shot better off after shooting a 69. 

The lead is held by Austria's Sepp Straka who shot an incredible bogey-free round of eight under par. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is one shot further back with Belguim's Thomas Pieters and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz tied for third on six under. 

Shane is back on course tonight at 12.41am Irish time.

