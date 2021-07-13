Offaly man to start for Ireland U20s in final Six Nations game today

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named Birr's Ronan Loughnane in his Ireland U20s team for Tuesday's final U20 Six Nations clash against France at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 4.45pm, live on RTÉ2).

Captain Alex Kendellen leads the team once again in what will be his fifth start of the Championship as the Munster back row switches back to the number eight position.

Murphy has made seven changes in personnel to his starting XV as Ireland, who sit second behind England in the Six Nations standings, bid to finish the campaign strongly with a fourth win.

Leinster's Jamie Osborne continues at full-back and is joined in the back three by Ben Moxham and Shane Jennings, while Jude Postlethwaite starts in midfield alongside the returning Cathal Forde. There is an all-Ulster half-back pairing as Conor McKee and Nathan Doak line out at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Offaly's own Ronan Loughnane is joined by Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo in the front row and Mark Morrissey and Harry Sheridan are named in the second row. Kendellen is joined in the back row by Alex Soroka at blindside flanker and Oisin McCormack at seven.

Commenting ahead of the game, Murphy said: "It has been a long Championship but the group has been able to refocus and reset after last week's win over Italy and we're all really looking forward to the last game of the campaign. It has taken a huge effort from everyone involved but we have grown as a squad over the last five weeks and we're excited to see how we can perform against France."

Ireland v France is live on RTÉ2 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland, while there will be live coverage on the Six Nations YouTube channel for supporters in the UK.

Ireland (v France):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

11. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

10. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

9. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

19. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

21. Will Reilly (St Mary's CBS Portlaoise/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

23. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

24. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

25. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

26. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)