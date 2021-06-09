Offaly MMA fighters to represent Team Ireland on world stage

Two Offaly fighters will represent Ireland at the IMMAF World Championships later this year.

Jordan Scully and Bernie Ward both train at SBG in Tullamore and took part int eh IMMAF Irish trials last weekend.

Both athletes won all of their fights on Bank Holiday Monday by finishes to put their names right in the frame.

By doing so, both Jordan and Bernie both earned a place on the Irish Team and will represent Ireland in Bulgaria at the IMMAF World Championships later this year.

Jordan & Bernie are the first people from Tullamore to ever compete for Team Ireland at the MMA World Championships.

"We are so very proud of them both and cannot wait to see what the future holds for these two," SBG Tullamore said.