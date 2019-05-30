Offaly U20 footballers run riot against Limerick in O'Connor Park

Liam O'Connor Cup First Round

Offaly 2-19

Limerick 0-10

Offaly's U20 footballers put in a very polished performance at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park on Wednesday evening as they comfortably accounted for Limerick in the new Liam O'Connor Cup.

The tone was set early as marquee forward Cian Johnson pointed with just 13 seconds on the clock. Declan Kelly's men were running the show and Kevin McDermott, Cian Farrell and Jack Bryant all raised white flags in the opening seven minutes.

Johnson and Farrell again found scores to put the home team 0-6 to 0-0 ahead with nine minutes on the clock before John Hayes responded for the shellshocked Treaty men.

Jack Downey followed that with Limerick's second point as it looked like they were plotting a comeback but Kevin McDermott poured ice on those plans as he blasted to the net for Offaly on the 17-minute mark.

Cian Farrell, Cian Johnson and Jack Bryant then went on a scoring charge, notching the six more points between them before half-time, ensuring a 1-12 to 0-2 advantage.

The second half continued much like the first with Jack Bryant finding the net within two minutes before John Hayes mustered Limerick's third score of the game.

In fairness to the visitors, they battled back to notch a second-half tally of 0-8 but in that time, Offaly added 1-7 to their half-time total. Cian Farrell and Cian Johnson were in super form in the second half, while Nathan Poland also chipped in with a point late on.

Farrell top-scored for Offaly with eight points, while Johnson notched 0-5 and Jack Bryant helped himself to 1-4.

Offaly will also play Wicklow, Clare and Westmeath in this new early season competition before taking on the 2019 Leinster Championship this summer. Declan Kelly will be pleased with his team, particularly the full-forward line which contributed 2-10 of Offaly's 2-19 total in this game.

Offaly scorers: Cian Farrell 0-8; Jack Bryant 1-4; Cian Johnson 0-5; Kevin McDermott 1-1; Nathan Poland 0-1

TEAM: