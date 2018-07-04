Shane Lowry's tee time revealed for this week's Irish Open

The tee times have been released for this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin, Co. Donegal, with Shane Lowry among the Irish players with an afternoon tee time on Thursday.

Lowry comes into the tournament on foot of a Top 20 finish at last week's French Open and will be hoping to capture some of the spirit that shot him to victory in the tournament in 2009.

The Clara man has been quoted this week as saying being in contention at an Irish Open this week would be as good a feeling as Offaly reaching an All-Ireland final.

He has been placed in a high profile group for the first two rounds as he plays alongside England's Lee Westwood and Belgium's Thomas Pieters for his first round at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy tees off ten minutes earlier with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thorbjørn Olesen. The Irish Open gets underway early on Thursday morning at Ballyliffan with good weather expected all weekend.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

