Kevin Martin 'not stopping' Offaly hurlers playing in club championship

Offaly GAA have moved to quell rumours that Offaly Senior Hurling boss Kevin Martin was preventing his players from competing for their clubs in the club championship which starts this weekend.

The talk had suggested players who play in the football championship would have their intercounty hurling prospects in doubt.

However, a spokesperson for Offaly GAA told the Offaly Express: "I confirm that Kevin Martin and his management team are not stopping any player from playing football with their clubs this weekend."

The understanding is that the ten or so county hurlers who want to represent their club in football are free to do so and will not put their county panel spot in jeopardy as a result.

The football championships throw in on Saturday with a full set of games slated for the weekend.