JOBS ALERT: Succeed at Zoetis – For animals, for health, for you

Zoetis is a global animal health company dedicated to supporting customers and their businesses in ever better ways.

Building on more than 70 years of experience and our presence in over 100 countries, we deliver quality medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products, complemented by genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services.

We are working every day to better understand and address the real-world challenges faced by those who raise and care for animals in ways they find truly relevant.

We know our people drive our success. Our colleagues are proud of our company culture and the meaningful role we play in caring for animals. The Zoetis Core Beliefs define the commitments we make to our colleagues, customers, and stakeholders every day.

They have guided the creation of our award-winning workplace and our proud position as a leading partner of choice in animal health.

We are expanding our operations at our site in Tullamore, Co. Offaly and we are looking for energetic and passionate colleagues to join our team. We have vacancies in Production, Quality, Engineering and Supply Chain.

If you are looking to join an innovative company which offers endless career opportunities, then check out our career home page at zoetis.com or submit your CV to tullamoreresume@zoetis.com

You can keep up to date with Zoetis on social media via their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

* Sponsored content