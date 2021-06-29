England Euro 2020 goal helps Offaly club hit by vandals

Offaly Express Reporter

An Offaly soccer club whose clubhouse was vandalised earlier this year has received a big boost from Paddy Power and the England football team. 

St Carthage's AFC's dressing rooms located near Lough Boora were heavily damaged in April of this year.

Windows were broken, the door was busted open and then the interior was completely wrecked with doors and slab walls destroyed.

The club immediately began raising funds to repair the damage but now it has received a boost from bookmakers Paddy Power. 

As part of the company's SAVEOURGAME campaign, it is coughing up €10k to Irish football for every goal England scores during Euro 2020.

One of the beneficiaries are St Carthage's who have received funds to repair the damage caused by the vandals which was very extensive.

