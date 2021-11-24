Illegal worker in Offaly restaurant tried to leave through back door during inspection

A Chinese man who was working illegally in a Tullamore restaurant tried to leave by the back door when inspectors arrived, the local District Court heard last week.

Li Hui, 37, Hophill Road, Tullamore admitted being in the employment of Kiao Yan Zhao without a permit on October 7 last at Oriental New Star, Kilbride Street, Tullamore.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Mr Hui was seen in the kitchen preparing food and when he saw the gardai he attempted to leave the premises by the rear door but was stopped and then provided his details.

He failed to provide a passport and it was established that he was illegally present in the State and had no employment permit. He was not subject to a deportation order, Sergeant O'Sullivan added.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly, who entered a plea of guilty, said the accused was a man “from the middle of rural China” and had a 12-year-old child.

He had been working in the restaurant for a number of weeks as a porter and was trying to get his situation regularised.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a €200 fine.

A sitting of the District Court on October 13 heard Mr Hui's prosecution followed inspections by immigration officers at businesses in Tullamore and Clara.

Detective Garda Joseph Gavin from the Garda National Immigration Bureau gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Hui and when he did not appear in court a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Also last week, another man was fined €200 for working illegally after the District Court heard he had been in Ireland for seven years.

Shahid Iqbal, a 47-year-old father of three, of Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington, pleaded guilty to being a non-national in the employment of Hafiz Ishtaq Ahmed without a work permit at Apache Pizza, Kilbride Street, Tullamore on November 11 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that when gardai and officers from the Department of Social Protection inspected the premises at 7.55pm Mr Iqbal was found preparing pizzas in the kitchen area.

The man had no work permit and was illegally present in the State.

Sergeant O'Sullivan told Judge Catherine Staines that as yet there was no deportation order in place.

Defending solicitor Patrick Martin, who entered the plea of guilty, said his client was an undocumented migrant and a father of three. He was working to try and make ends meet.