Offaly pub hit with fine for serving drink after hours

A fine of €400 was imposed on a Kilcormac publican after he was convicted of exposing alcoholic liquor for sale.
Tullamore District Court was told that Garda Thomas Kennedy saw the front door of the Midland Bar, Main Street, Kilcormac open at 1.20am on September 27 year.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan said there were about 10 people inside the premises and drinks could be seen there.
The staff were not wearing masks and the garda spoke to the licensee, Colm Dooley, and went through the Covid regulations with him.
Mr Dooley apologised and said he had been doing his best to remove the people who were present.
Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said the establishment was a well run one and Mr Dooley, a 51-year-old man, lived above it. He apologised for committing the offence.
