Tullamore hotel hosting 'Winter Wedding Fayre' today

For newly engaged couples planning their big day, a visit to The Bridge House Hotel is an absolute must. Pop along on Sunday, November 7 next from between 12-4pm to the Winter Wedding Fayre.

After almost two years, the hotel is delighted to be welcoming back local wedding suppliers to showcase their wedding services to excited couples who are sure to have a range of exclusive offers available on the day.

Celebrating over 50 years in business and winners of Weddings Online “Leinster Wedding Venue” of the year 2020, the dedicated Bridge House Hotel wedding team will be on hand to show couples around the hotel. Experience the winter arrivals reception on entry, take a tour of the beautiful Charleville Suite, enjoy some culinary delights prepared by our award-winning chefs & avail of exclusive offers available only on the day.

The hotel has recently launched their new Whirl Wind Wedding Package to celebrate all those missed moments over the last 18 months with a flexible promise guarantee. This celebratory package is available from January to May 2022 for only €45 per person and includes your very own dedicated wedding specialist, wedding concierge, royal red carpet & vintage arrivals reception to consist of mini pastries, mini scones, sweet treats, tea/coffee & champagne! Not to mention a sumptuous 5 course meal as well as a glass of wine and top up for all your guests & much more!

The Bridge House Hotel is a registered civil ceremony venue, and the majestic Millennium Suite is the perfect setting with its high ceiling, regal décor, and furnishings. This suite denotes tradition and style with a modern twist and can be themed to suite your wedding colours. It also overlooks the hotel’s secret garden. The stunning Charleville Suite is another tasteful wedding suite with breath taking chandeliers, delicate wall lighting and diamond mirrors with an elegant antique finish and can be colour coordinated to suit your wedding theme.

The family run four-star Bridge House Hotel offers every couple and their guests delicious dining options, stylish and comfortable accommodation with special rates for your wedding guests and with the hotel’s reputation for exquisite elegance and attention to detail, your wedding could not possibly be in better hands.

If you dreaming of memorable wedding day photography, the foyer at The Bridge House Hotel with its impressive crystal chandelier and magnificent marble stairway, is a wonderful backdrop to any wedding day celebration. You can also enjoy exclusive use of the hotel’s secret garden which is hidden away on the balcony of the hotel and is the perfect escape for a few precious moments together. Just five minutes from the hotel, couples can also discover some beautiful locations to get your outdoor wedding photos from local gardens with a beautiful old arch, to the stunning Charleville Castle with wooded areas and not forgetting The Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre or Lough Boora. These locations can all be organised in advance by the wedding team at The Bridge House Hotel.

Catering for small intimate weddings or larger gatherings, couples will be spoilt for choice at the variety of venues available at The Bridge House Hotel. The stylish Charleville Suite which can accommodate up to 350 guests, while the majestic Millennium Suite can hold up to 180 guests - it is also perfect for hosting your wedding ceremony. There are also other intimate spaces available at The Bridge House Hotel for smaller weddings of up to 65 guests. The Bridge House Hotel Wedding Concierge will be dedicated to every couple and their guests, catering for their every need and will happily direct traffic and facilitate parking onsite too.

Home to 70 luxurious guest rooms including Bridal, Executive and a Presidential Suite with Jacuzzi, the award- winning Bridge House Hotel also has a full equipped Leisure Club including a fitness gym with state of the art equipment, personal fitness programmes, a 20 metre swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room an outdoor hydrotherapy pool.

For tradition and style in the heart of Ireland’s hidden heartlands, The Bridge House Hotel is the perfect choice of venue for glamour and service that will help to create a wedding day that dreams are made of.

Contact the Bridge House Hotel on +353 57 932 5600/Lo Call 1850 312 312 or visit the hotel’s website for further information