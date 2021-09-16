Search

16/09/2021

Writing and art from two Offaly youths feature in literary journal

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Two young Offaly women are featured in Issue 6 of the Paper Lanterns literary journal which launched this week.

Featuring creative writing, essays and art from young people all over the world, this latest issue includes a short story and a photograph from two Offaly natives.

Roseanne Fahey is a 21-year-old Creative Writing student at NUI Galway. Her short story ‘Are You Ready?’ will be included in Paper Lanterns Issue 6. This is set in Galway and takes a light-hearted look at dating through a magical realist lens.  

Shona Ellen is a mixed media artist and photographer who enjoys making digital and handmade collages to tell visual stories. A recent graduate of Pearse College, Crumlin, Shona’s photograph ‘Self-Care’ was selected for Paper Lanterns Issue 6.

Paper Lanterns Issue 6 launched via YouTube Premiere on the Paper Lanterns channel. The launch included videos from contributors based in Ireland and around the world.

Paper Lanterns Issue 6 is available from a number of Irish bookshops, including several branches of Dubray Books, and can be ordered online from www.paperlanternslit.com

Founded in 2020, Paper Lanterns is a literary journal featuring work for and by teens and young adults. Promoting emerging creatives from Ireland and around the world, this journal provides new and exciting content for young people. Paper Lanterns is kindly supported by the Arts Council.

