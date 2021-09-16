Don't miss Offaly dancers on RTE's Nationwide this evening
A group of Offaly dancers will feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this evening, Friday, September 17, to mark Culture Night.
The Nationwide show for RTÉ One visits Offaly for Friday night's Culture Night festivities.
Inspired by poet Camille Rainville and her poem "Be A Lady", the young dancers of Donlon Dance Company have created a contemporary piece where they express their feelings and reaction to the poem through the art of dance.
Check it out on Nationwide this Friday at 7pm on RTÉ One.
