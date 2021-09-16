Music will Lift Your Spirits in Offaly on Culture Night
CLARA Musical Society will appear virtually to entertain on Culture Night, September 17.
'Music to Lift Your Spirits' will be streamed on Vimeo and feature music from well-known musicals performed 'live' by some of their members and musicians.
For 50 years the Clara Musical Society have been bringing quality entertainment and national award-winning productions to audiences in the Midlands. They are delighted to return for Culture Night with an all-new virtual experience. The event takes place at 8pm.
For the younger audiences Storytime will take place at 4pm at Clara Library.
Join Offaly Libraries for some lovely stories and lots of fun in an outdoor storytime for ages 3+! Maximum six children. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information contact Clara Library – claralibrary@offalycoco.ie or 057 933 1389.
