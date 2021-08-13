Offaly mini tractor run provides respite for enthusiasts

Oliver Connor took part in the mini tractor on Sunday last (Photo Bridie Roe)
Covid 19 restrictions have prohibited vintage tractor enthusiasts from meeting up but with the relaxation of rules and adhering to the current guidelines, a group met on Sunday last for a mini tractor run.
Fellow enthusiast, Tom Foy, is in hospital at the moment so the lads decided to do a mini tractor run and with Johnny Brewer on hand to record the run and also the get well wishes for Tom to help his speedy recovery.
The run was from Daingean to Balinagar via the Derrygowley Road and back to Daingean.
More News
Councillors in Offaly want a lot more CCTV cameras erected around the county to tackle the scourge of illegal dumping
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.