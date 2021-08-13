13/08/2021

Offaly mini tractor run provides respite for enthusiasts

IMG1427

Oliver Connor took part in the mini tractor on Sunday last (Photo Bridie Roe)

Covid 19 restrictions have prohibited vintage tractor enthusiasts from meeting up but with the relaxation of rules and adhering to the current guidelines, a group met on Sunday last for a mini tractor run.

Fellow enthusiast, Tom Foy, is in hospital at the moment so the lads decided to do a mini tractor run and with Johnny Brewer on hand to record the run and also the get well wishes for Tom to help his speedy recovery.

The run was from Daingean to Balinagar via the Derrygowley Road and back to Daingean.

