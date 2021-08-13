13/08/2021

Search our Archive

PICTURES: Eden Pitch & Putt host sponsored matchplay event

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Eden Pitch and Putt Club held their Matchplay competition of 2021 over the August bank holiday weekend.

Two groups took part over the weekend which was a huge success. The club would like to congratulate:

GROUP 1

The winner Richard McDonnell

The runner up Michael Cleary

The two beaten semi-finalists Joe Fahy and Paddy Ward.

Congratulations also to Group 2 

The winner Richard McNamee

The runner up Martin Kelly

The two beaten semi-finalists Murt McGrath, and John Conlon

The nearest the pin winner Ronan Shannon.

There was no prize winner of the hole in one.

"A terrific couple of days was had by all and well done to all players who took part in both Groups. The support is gratefully appreciated by us all in Eden," the club said.

"A special thanks to the games organiser, Angela, and to Willie, Paraig, Pascal, Birdy and everyone who helped out in any way over the whole weekend. A very special thanks to the ground workers, Richard, Nigel, Ger, Birdy, Joe and Willie. Well done lads, it was a pleasure to play the course, it was in fantastic condition. 

"We would also like to say a very special thanks to Thomas Glynn, at Direct Wholesale Kitchens in Edenderry, who very generously sponsored the Matchplay competition

"A special thanks also to Chuckie Fennessy, for his help in securing the Sponsorship for the Club, and for all his help in getting some wonderful snaps, before and after the event. Thanks, Chuckie."

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media