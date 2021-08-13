PICTURES: Eden Pitch & Putt host sponsored matchplay event

Eden Pitch and Putt Club held their Matchplay competition of 2021 over the August bank holiday weekend.
Two groups took part over the weekend which was a huge success. The club would like to congratulate:
GROUP 1
The winner Richard McDonnell
The runner up Michael Cleary
The two beaten semi-finalists Joe Fahy and Paddy Ward.
Congratulations also to Group 2
The winner Richard McNamee
The runner up Martin Kelly
The two beaten semi-finalists Murt McGrath, and John Conlon
The nearest the pin winner Ronan Shannon.
There was no prize winner of the hole in one.
"A terrific couple of days was had by all and well done to all players who took part in both Groups. The support is gratefully appreciated by us all in Eden," the club said.
"A special thanks to the games organiser, Angela, and to Willie, Paraig, Pascal, Birdy and everyone who helped out in any way over the whole weekend. A very special thanks to the ground workers, Richard, Nigel, Ger, Birdy, Joe and Willie. Well done lads, it was a pleasure to play the course, it was in fantastic condition.
"We would also like to say a very special thanks to Thomas Glynn, at Direct Wholesale Kitchens in Edenderry, who very generously sponsored the Matchplay competition
"A special thanks also to Chuckie Fennessy, for his help in securing the Sponsorship for the Club, and for all his help in getting some wonderful snaps, before and after the event. Thanks, Chuckie."
More News
Councillors in Offaly want a lot more CCTV cameras erected around the county to tackle the scourge of illegal dumping
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.