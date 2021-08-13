PICTURES: Eden Pitch & Putt host sponsored matchplay event

Eden Pitch and Putt Club held their Matchplay competition of 2021 over the August bank holiday weekend.

Two groups took part over the weekend which was a huge success. The club would like to congratulate:

GROUP 1

The winner Richard McDonnell

The runner up Michael Cleary

The two beaten semi-finalists Joe Fahy and Paddy Ward.

Congratulations also to Group 2

The winner Richard McNamee

The runner up Martin Kelly

The two beaten semi-finalists Murt McGrath, and John Conlon

The nearest the pin winner Ronan Shannon.

There was no prize winner of the hole in one.

"A terrific couple of days was had by all and well done to all players who took part in both Groups. The support is gratefully appreciated by us all in Eden," the club said.

"A special thanks to the games organiser, Angela, and to Willie, Paraig, Pascal, Birdy and everyone who helped out in any way over the whole weekend. A very special thanks to the ground workers, Richard, Nigel, Ger, Birdy, Joe and Willie. Well done lads, it was a pleasure to play the course, it was in fantastic condition.

"We would also like to say a very special thanks to Thomas Glynn, at Direct Wholesale Kitchens in Edenderry, who very generously sponsored the Matchplay competition

"A special thanks also to Chuckie Fennessy, for his help in securing the Sponsorship for the Club, and for all his help in getting some wonderful snaps, before and after the event. Thanks, Chuckie."