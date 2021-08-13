13/08/2021

Offaly golfers raise €15,000 for Offaly SVP

Marian Carter, Birr St Vincent de Paul, with Limerick artist Jim O'Farrell with his painting of Birr Golf Clubhouse commissioned by the Irish Aviation Golf Challenge.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

A record 152 golfers showed their support this year for the Irish Aviation Golf Challenge now in its 22nd year raising funds for St. Vincent de Paul in Birr.

To date, the event has raised over €252,000 which is ring-fenced for the support of education in the region.

This year the event raised €15,000 and according to the organiser Captain Sé Pardy, the generosity of people this year has been exceptional given the circumstances of the pandemic.

Other activities to raise funds have included the publishing of a selection of aviation photographs into a collection called Irish Air Spectacular.

Marian Carter, a volunteer from Birr, Vincent de Paul was at the event and expressed how vital the event is as a fundraising effort.

Marian also mentioned how this year people who previously had donated to the organisation were now often requiring its help.

The weather remained fair and other than a shower or two the event ran like clockwork.

There was no prize ceremony this year but the IAGC Cup will be presented to the 2021 winning team with a stellar score of 46.4, The Lusmagh Aviators - Barry Kelly, Steven Lonergan, Barry Harding and Steven Wynne.

This year the organisers commissioned a painting of the Birr Club House from Limerick artist Jim O’Farrell which was accepted by the club's Captains in recognition of the support for the event over the last 22 years.

